2017 Safe Boating & Fishing Day

Saturday, June 10 – 10am-4pm

Pleasant Hill Lake Park

We would like to have 6-8 Hams to help with communication

around the festival, and help distribute life jackets.

We will be using 146.46 simplex at the festival.

Please have the simplex frequency in your radio before you come.

This year’s festival has some new events and activities for the kids.

There will be log rolling, a mermaid swim, kayaking,

canoeing, and pontoon boat rides.

