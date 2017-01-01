|
InterCity Amateur
Radio Club
W8WE
Our Mission Statement:
Exclusively for educational purposes including the dissemination of information-instructional and motivational-to encourage, advance and enhance the value of the Amateur Radio service to the public as a voluntary non-commercial service, particularly with respect to providing comprehensive testing and instructional classes to the general public for a free of charge basis, as defined by the Federal Communications Commission’s rules and regulations. Dissemination of information for experimentation and technological training for the advancement of the radio art.
To provide emergency communications service to the public interest, convenience and necessity as defined by the Federal Communication Commission in rules and regulations governing the Amateur Radio service.
Next IARC Meeting
September 8th
@ 7:30pm
IARC has a Breakfast gathering every 3rd Thursday of the month.
Next Breakfast will be:
Where: Bob Evans on Hanley Road
Come join us each Wednesday evening at
8p for the IARC Net on the Mansfield
146.94 Repeater
Come join us on the DMR Net each week too.
Ohio Talkgroup at 8:30p Wednesday's
2017 Safe Boating & Fishing Day
Saturday, June 10 – 10am-4pm
Pleasant Hill Lake Park
We would like to have 6-8 Hams to help with communication
around the festival, and help distribute life jackets.
We will be using 146.46 simplex at the festival.
Please have the simplex frequency in your radio before you come.
This year’s festival has some new events and activities for the kids.
There will be log rolling, a mermaid swim, kayaking,
canoeing, and pontoon boat rides.
>> Miss Ohio Parade <<
We need about 15 hams to help with the Miss Ohio parade on Sunday June 11th. We will be lining up the parade and providing up dates to the three announcers stands. Please meet at the Richland Bank on Marion Ave, at Blymer Ave. at 11:30
News Updates from the ARRL
